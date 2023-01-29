Watch Auxerre vs Montpellier: Stream Ligue 1 live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The No. 19 team on the Ligue 1 table, AJ Auxerre, will head on the road this weekend to take on a team that it could easily knock off in Montpellier HSC, the No. 15 teams on the table. Auxerre is the second-to-last team on the table in front of only Angers by five points. It has a total of 13 points this season through 19 games and a -25 goal differential, the worst in the league. Auxette is 3-12-4 this season and just picked up a win in the French Cup in its last game against Niort. It lost against Lens in its last Ligue 1 matchup. M’Baye Niang leads the team in scoring with three goals this season in 11 starts.

