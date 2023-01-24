Watch Austin Spurs at Sioux Falls Skyforce: Stream NBA G League live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Sioux Falls Skyforce (6-6) have dropped their last three games to face down the Western Conference standings in the NBA G League regular season. On Tuesday night, the Skyforce welcome the Austin Spurs (3-7) to the Sanford Pentagon with Austin coming off a blowout loss at home. DJ Stewart is pacing Sioux Falls in scoring at 22.1 points per game while Jamal Cain is getting 18.1 points and 7.6 rebounds in his 10 games this season. Alize Johnson has played nine games for the Spurs since being waived by the parent team in mid-December and averages 20.3 points and 12.1 rebounds a night. Chaundee Brown Jr. puts up 20.1 points a game as well.

