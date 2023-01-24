Watch Austin Spurs at Sioux Falls Skyforce: Stream NBA G League live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Sioux Falls Skyforce (6-6) have dropped their last three games to face down the Western Conference standings in the NBA G League regular season. On Tuesday night, the Skyforce welcome the Austin Spurs (3-7) to the Sanford Pentagon with Austin coming off a blowout loss at home. DJ Stewart is pacing Sioux Falls in scoring at 22.1 points per game while Jamal Cain is getting 18.1 points and 7.6 rebounds in his 10 games this season. Alize Johnson has played nine games for the Spurs since being waived by the parent team in mid-December and averages 20.3 points and 12.1 rebounds a night. Chaundee Brown Jr. puts up 20.1 points a game as well.

How to Watch Austin Spurs at Sioux Falls Skyforce in NBA G League Today:

Game Date: Jan. 24, 2023

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Sioux Falls took its third straight loss on Thursday when visiting Lakeland took the lead with 49.5 seconds to play and took down a 125-121 win. The Skyforce led by as much as 10 before squandering the lead. Cain scored 27 points and Mychal Mulder added 23 while Stewart finished with 17 points and 10 assists.

Austin was blown out by the Ontario Clippers at home on Saturday 115-82, scoring just 36 points after halftime. Johnson and Dominick Barlow scored 18 points apiece for the Spurs and Johnson also got 11 rebounds.

This will be the first meeting between Austin and Sioux Falls this season.

