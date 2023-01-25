Watch Atlanta Hawks at Oklahoma City Thunder: Stream NBA live, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Two teams that are neck-and-neck in the standings will face-off on Wednesday, as the Atlanta Hawks head on the road to Oklahoma and to the Paycom Center to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Hawks are 24-24 this season. They have won three of their last five games. However, they won three in a row and have since started a losing streak after dropping games to the Hornets and Bulls. In their 111-100 loss against Chicago, Trae Young dropped 21 points and 13 assists in 37 minutes of play. Clint Capela also had a great night with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Oklahoma City Thunder Today:

Game Date: Jan. 25, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 pm ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

Live stream the Atlanta Hawks at Oklahoma City Thunder game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Thunder have been one of the biggest surprises to be near .500 this season. They are 23-24, just 0.5 games back of Atlanta. They have won four of their last five games, dropping only one game on the road in Sacramento.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been one of the NBA’s best guards this season, averaging 30.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. Josh Giddey has been a huge complimentary player as well, averaging 16.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

Regional restrictions may apply.