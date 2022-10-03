WATCH: Atlanta Falcons RB Caleb Huntley Scores 1st NFL TD vs. Cleveland Browns

After a fast start that featured 10 points in the first quarter, the Atlanta Falcons offense trudged through the next 30 minutes with little success and trailed 13-10 late in the third quarter.

Then, Caleb Huntley entered the game.

Elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, Huntley led a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in which he received eight carries for 54 yards, capping it off with a five-yard touchdown to give the Falcons a 17-13 lead.

Huntley became Atlanta’s game-leading rusher, as Cordarrelle Patterson, who entered the game questionable due to a knee injury, has received just eight carries, six of which came in the first quarter.

