Watch Atalanta vs. Sampdoria: TV channel, live stream info for Serie A, start time

Serie A is back in action on Saturday only on Paramount+.

Who’s Playing

Sampdoria @ Atalanta

Current Records: Sampdoria 2-3-14; Atalanta 10-5-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:45 pm ET

Saturday at 2:45 pm ET Where: Gewiss Stadium

Gewiss Stadium TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Sampdoria haven’t beaten Atalanta since October of 2020 but they’ll be looking to right the ship on Saturday. Atalanta will look to defend their home turf against Sampdoria at Gewiss Stadium. If the odds can be believed, Atalanta are looking at one of their easiest games of the year.

Atalanta took on Juventus on Sunday for the first time this season, but the teams will have to wait until next time for a more definitive result. The Goddess and the White and Blacks finished their game with a 3-3 draw.

Meanwhile, Sampdoria and Udinese were all tied up 0-0 at the break on Sunday, but Sampdoria were shut out after they couldn’t score in the second half either. The Blue-Circled fell just short of the Little Zebras by a score of 1-0. Sampdoria’s loss continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it three in a row.

Atalanta will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We’ll find out soon enough whether it’s one that they end up liking.

Odds

Atalanta are a huge favorite against Sampdoria, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -307 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

