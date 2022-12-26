Watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Stream Premier League live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Liverpool announced its return to the domestic front by exiting the League Cup in a 3-2 defeat to Manchester City, but a Premier League comeback at Aston Villa on Boxing Day brings new possibilities. The Reds have paid for a poor start to the top-flight campaign and sat sixth before the 2022 World Cup interval, with no chance of moving up in the rankings regardless of Monday’s result. The same can’t be said for hosts Villa, however, who can climb from 12th into the top half of the table should Unai Emery’s men be able to claim maximum spoils.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button