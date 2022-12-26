Watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Stream Premier League live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Liverpool announced its return to the domestic front by exiting the League Cup in a 3-2 defeat to Manchester City, but a Premier League comeback at Aston Villa on Boxing Day brings new possibilities. The Reds have paid for a poor start to the top-flight campaign and sat sixth before the 2022 World Cup interval, with no chance of moving up in the rankings regardless of Monday’s result. The same can’t be said for hosts Villa, however, who can climb from 12th into the top half of the table should Unai Emery’s men be able to claim maximum spoils.

Game Date: December 26, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

The tide has turned at Villa Park since Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard was sacked from the helm in October, with the club recording three wins and one loss since parting ways.

Unai Emery oversaw impressive victories over Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion before the soccer world turned its attention towards Qatar. Likewise, Liverpool pieced together a season’s best of four matches without a loss prior to the World Cup, although that unblemished run was ended following Thursday’s narrow loss to Rival City in the Carabao Cup:

Both Villa and Liverpool will be missing prominent personnel at the back following the World Cup, with France defender Ibrahima Konate not yet ready to return for the Reds after finishing as a runner-up in Qatar.

Penalty Shootout Hero Emiliano Martinez made headlines with his goal-saving antics for Argentina and also remains out of commission for the time being, meaning Robin Olsen will deputize in goal.

The Brazilian duo of Philippe Coutinho and Diego Carlos are also big misses for Emery as club soccer returns, although Jurgen Klopp undoubtedly wins in the Absentee stakes.

Star attackers Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota were already sidelined prior to the World Cup, although Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk has since joined his teammates on the treatment table.

Klopp hopes the Netherlands star and right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold will be able to shrug off niggles to face Villa, while James Milner hobbled off during the defeat to City with a hamstring injury.

