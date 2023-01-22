WATCH: Assembly Hall Crowd Goes Wild After Miller Kopp’s Dunk

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Usually known for his 3-point shooting, Miller Kopp showed a new side to his game on Sunday against Michigan State.

He was open for a 3-point attempt, but decided to drive to the basket when he noticed a defensive breakdown from Michigan State. Kopp drove from the right corner along the baseline and threw down a dunk to extend Indiana’s lead.

