Watch AS Roma vs Fiorentina: Stream Serie A live in Canada on fuboTV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Fiorentina appears to have put a torrid start to this season firmly in the rearview mirror and is looking to extend a three-match post-World Cup unbeaten run away to AS Roma on Sunday. Vincenzo Italiano’s side could Barely have bought a win up until October, but La Viola has now lost only one of their last nine outings and could move within five points of the Giallorossi in seventh if they can clinch all three points on offer at the Stadio Olimpico . Jose Mourinho’s men have also started 2023 in solid form and are yet to lose in three matches this year, aiming to solidify their spot among Serie A’s top six (or even five) with a home win in the capital.

How to Watch Roma vs. Fiorentina Today

Game Date: January 15, 2023

Game Time: 2:45 pm ET

Game Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

TV: Fubo Sports Network (Canada)

You can stream Roma vs. Fiorentina on fuboTV

It speaks volumes of Fiorentina’s Improvements as the season has worn on that their only defeat since late October came in the form of an agonizingly close loss away to Defending Champions AC Milan in November.

Even then, that 2-1 loss was only settled in the 91st minute thanks to a Nikola Milenkovic own goal, with Fiorentina winning seven of their eight fixtures either side of that blemish.

It’s sour news for fans of La Viola that star Attacker Nicolas Gonzalez may not be involved in Rome given growing links with a move to Premier League outfit Leicester City.

The Argentinian came on as a late substitute during Thursday’s 1-0 Coppa Italia win over Sampdoria, and Italiano may at least bench Gonzalez again for their trip to the capital:

That would be to the benefit of Jose Mourinho, who is himself without several notable assets in injured midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum and suspended center-back Ibanez.

La Viola successfully ended a spell of five consecutive defeats to Roma when they last met in Florence eight months ago, when Gonzalez opened the scoring in a 2-0 home win.

However, it’s still been close to five years since Fiorentina last recorded a win over Roma at the Olimpico, with each European hopeful out to preserve some pristine runs of late.

Regional restrictions may apply.