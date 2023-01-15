Watch AS Roma vs Fiorentina: Stream Serie A live in Canada on fuboTV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Fiorentina appears to have put a torrid start to this season firmly in the rearview mirror and is looking to extend a three-match post-World Cup unbeaten run away to AS Roma on Sunday. Vincenzo Italiano’s side could Barely have bought a win up until October, but La Viola has now lost only one of their last nine outings and could move within five points of the Giallorossi in seventh if they can clinch all three points on offer at the Stadio Olimpico . Jose Mourinho’s men have also started 2023 in solid form and are yet to lose in three matches this year, aiming to solidify their spot among Serie A’s top six (or even five) with a home win in the capital.



