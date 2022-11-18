Watch as Joe Marler scores a drop goal and a terrific try for Harlequins

Arriving from the bench after featuring for the Barbarians against an All Blacks XV last Sunday, Joe Marler made sure to make an impact on the game.

After one 20-metre miss pass out to the wing and a cross-field kick earlier in the match, the iconic prop was the unlikely man on the end of a move that had seen Cadan Murley hack a Loose Barbarians pass up-field.

Surely, there is nothing Joe Marler can’t do, adding the extra conversion to his score to take the scoreboard to 68-28.

Reacting to the try, one fan wrote: “a (poor) goose step attempt thrown in ….”

“Incredible scenes at the Stoop,: wrote a second.

Joe Marler try and drop-goal:

Joe Marler facts:

Marler started his career at Haywards Heath RFC in Sussex where he played in the same side as fellow England international Billy Twelvetrees After joining the Quins academy in 2008, the prop spent some time on loan to Esher and Worthing He’s been nicknamed Croissant. In his own words, it’s because: “The boys think I have a nose that looks like a French pastry.” Marler was Captain for England at U18s level and represented the U20 Squad throughout the Junior World Championship in summer 2009 He is also one of the hosts of The Joe Marler Show podcast with Tom Fordyce

Joe Marler Dream XV:

Marler’s cheeky selection features seven All Blacks Legends in his team, with three from Ireland, two Welsh, two Australians and a Fijian nicknamed ‘The Bus’.

JOE MARLER: DREAM TEAM

FRONT-ROW

1. Tony Woodcock (New Zealand)

2. Rory Best (Ireland)

3. Carl Hayman (New Zealand)

SECOND-ROW

4. Alun Wyn Jones (Wales)

5. Paul O’Connell (Ireland)

CONTINUES ON PAGE 2