Watch Arsenal vs Manchester United: Stream Premier League live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Premier League pace-setter Arsenal will face arguably the toughest test of its campaign to date as a resurgent Manchester United visits the Emirates Stadium hoping to score points on Sunday. Although the Red Devils were disappointed to drop points thanks to a last-minute Michael Olise golazo at Crystal Palace on Wednesday, Erik ten Hag’s side remain one of the biggest threats in England’s top flight at present. United is unbeaten in 10 outings across all competitions and will hope to do the double over Arsenal, being the only team to have managed a win over the north Londoners so far this league campaign.

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Man United Today

Game Date: January 22, 2023

Game Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Game Venue: Emirates Stadium, London, England

TV: NBC Sports 4K

Live Stream: You can stream Arsenal vs. Manchester United on fuboTV: Start your subscription now!

The Gunners’ six-match unbeaten streak isn’t quite as impressive, although Mikel Arteta’s side do still boast a five-point advantage over second-place Manchester City ahead of this weekend’s fixtures.

Arteta could also have a new face to call upon for the visit of an English behemoth, although it may be too soon to add Leandro Troassard to the mix after he completed a move from Brighton & Hove Albion on Friday:

Marcus Rashford fired in two of his eight Premier League goals so far this season when these two teams clashed at Old Trafford in September, while summer arrival Antony opened the scoring.

Both players remain in hot form and will be looking to do some more damage to Arsenal’s good reputation, particularly after their spirits were crushed by that 91st-minute equalizer at Selhurst Park in midweek.

One crucial miss for the visitors is midfield Anchor Casemiro, who is suspended after picking up his fifth caution of the campaign at Selhurst Park. That should see Fred enter the mix alongside Christian Eriksen, while Diogo Dalot and Anthony Martial are also doubts to feature.

Gabriel Jesus remains out of action for the Gunners as they look to build on last weekend’s north London Derby win, with Eddie Nketiah looking to get back on the scoresheet after failing to hit the back of the net in their last two league games.

Regional restrictions may apply.