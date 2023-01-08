Watch Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers: Stream NFL live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Twelve-year Veteran JJ Watt ends his sure-to-be Hall of Fame career today in Santa Clara as the Arizona Cardinals finish the season against the San Francisco 49ers, with the hosts aiming for a first-round bye and home field advantage throughout the Playoffs with a win and a Philadelphia loss. San Francisco has already locked up the NFC West with its 12-4 record and a perfect 5-0 mark in the division despite losing two starting quarterbacks to season-ending injuries this season. After losing both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo to injury, Rookie Brock Purdy has stepped into the lineup and performed incredibly for a guy who was the last player taken in the 2022 NFL Draft.

.

