Watch Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers: Stream NFL live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Twelve-year Veteran JJ Watt ends his sure-to-be Hall of Fame career today in Santa Clara as the Arizona Cardinals finish the season against the San Francisco 49ers, with the hosts aiming for a first-round bye and home field advantage throughout the Playoffs with a win and a Philadelphia loss. San Francisco has already locked up the NFC West with its 12-4 record and a perfect 5-0 mark in the division despite losing two starting quarterbacks to season-ending injuries this season. After losing both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo to injury, Rookie Brock Purdy has stepped into the lineup and performed incredibly for a guy who was the last player taken in the 2022 NFL Draft.

How to Watch Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers:

Match Date: Jan. 8, 2023

Match Time: 4:25 pm ET

TV: FOX

JJ Watt notched his sixth 10-plus sack season last week when he dropped Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder in a 20-19 road loss at Atlanta. After joining Arizona prior to the 2021 season, Watt suffered an injury that cut his season short for the fourth time in six years, but rebounded this season with 10.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.

San Francisco has won nine consecutive games since a 44-23 home loss to Kansas City on Oct. 23 with Purdy effectively piloting the offense for the last five games.

Arizona has also seen its share of quarterback injuries late this season with Kyler Murray exiting with a torn ACL. Colt McCoy stepped in, but then was knocked out of the lineup with a concussion. After two games with Trace McSorely taking most of the snaps, the Cardinals signed David Blough, who will get the start today.

