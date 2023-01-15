Watch Arizona at Utah: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

This season a new contender has emerged in the Pac-12 with 10th-ranked Utah (14-1) playing like a contender. They come into today’s game with just one blemish on their record, a loss to Colorado in conference play after a 13-0 start to the season. They take on 14th-ranked Arizona (14-3) in a game today that will have ripple effects on the conference with both teams right there near the top in what is becoming a very crowded Pac-12 featuring as many as five teams that could contend for the conference championship and in the NCAA tournament.

How to Watch Arizona at Utah today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2023

Game Time: 2:00 pm ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

The Wildcats are looking to bounce back against another tough Rival in the Pac-12 after falling to Colorado (65-72) in their last game. They are two years removed from a national championship runner-up showing and look to get back there with a veteran team that has all the experience behind them to get the job done.

This season the Utes have been sparked by the play of junior Alissa Pili as she leads the team with 19.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game on 63-40-80 splits.

Overall the Utes are a seasoned but young team led by a trio of sophomores alongside Pili that could Forge a strong future for the team starting with this season.

