Watch Arizona at Utah: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

This season a new contender has emerged in the Pac-12 with 10th-ranked Utah (14-1) playing like a contender. They come into today’s game with just one blemish on their record, a loss to Colorado in conference play after a 13-0 start to the season. They take on 14th-ranked Arizona (14-3) in a game today that will have ripple effects on the conference with both teams right there near the top in what is becoming a very crowded Pac-12 featuring as many as five teams that could contend for the conference championship and in the NCAA tournament.

