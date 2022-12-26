Watch Argentina’s heartwarming World Cup ad from Quilmes

Argentina beer company Quilmes foresaw Lionel Messi and his team winning the World Cup. While La Abiceleste was a popular pick to win it all, Quilmes listed out a number of reasons before the tournament why 2022 was their year.

Originally, the commercial aired a month before the tournament. It was meant to get fans amped up for the World Cup, as one would expect. In doing so, the theme was listing out all the coincidences that indicated success at the World Cup.

Lo and behold, each of the coincidences accurately predicted Argentina’s third World Cup win.

Of course, some of these were preposterous. Before the 1986 World Cup, the last time Argentina won, it rained on Christmas in Buenos Aires. During Christmas in 2021, it rained in Buenos Aires. Also, 1986 was not a leap year. Not so surprisingly, 2022 is not a leap year. It is a stretch to call these causation and consequence. Yet, soccer fans are notorious and proud of their superstitions.

Argentina beer company predicts World Cup triumph

Looking back on the commercial in hindsight, some of the coincidences actually make sense. Of course, having the best player in the world is a big help. Diego Maradona won player of the tournament in 1986. Lionel Messi equaled that feat in the 2022 World Cup.

Some of the other coincidences were soccer related, too. Canada qualified for its first World Cup in 1986. It qualified again for a second time in 2022. In both iterations, Argentina won the World Cup. While Quilmes could not predict Morocco’s run in the World Cup, there is a little something there, too. Morocco became the first team from Africa to reach the knockout stages of a World Cup back in 1986. In 2022, Morocco punched its way to Africa’s first semifinal appearance at a World Cup.

Goalkeeper Franco Armani, who did not appear in the tournament, also makes an appearance in the commercial. He was born in 1986, and he was the oldest player in the Argentina Squad at the 2022 World Cup.

All in all, it is a heartwarming commercial, particularly with the benefit of hindsight.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Xinhua