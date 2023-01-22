Watch Archbishop Stepinac Crusaders at Christ The King: Stream Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Archbishop Stepinac (NY) hits the road on Sunday night when it visits Christ the King (NY). The Crusaders come into Sunday on a two-game winning streak and are 9-6 on the season. They snapped a two-game losing streak on Wednesday when they beat Bishop Loughlin 83-70. The Crusaders followed that up with a huge 89-87 overtime win over St. Raymond Boys. It has been a good week for the Crusaders, but they will get tested on Sunday night against a Christ the King team that has also won two straight games and is undefeated in league play this year.

How to Watch Archbishop Stepinac (NY) at Christ The King (NY) in High School Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 pm ET

TV: ESPN U

The Royals had their eight-game winning streak snapped last Friday when they lost 55-44 to Link Academy, but they bounced back with wins against Calvary Christian Academy and Mt. St. Michael Academy.

Those back-to-back wins have moved the Royals to 12-3 on the season. Sunday night they will look to stay hot and get a big home win on national television against a good Crusaders team.

