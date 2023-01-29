Watch APGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Invitational, Final Round – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The second and final round of the APGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Invitational is live on The Golf Channel at 4:30 pm ET. The APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Invitational brings together 18 APGA Tour players to compete for a $100,000 purse on the North and South Courses at Torrey Pines Golf Course. The field consists of players who qualify throughout the previous year’s APGA Tour season via the Lexus Cup points list, the Farmers Insurance Fall Series standings, the APGA Collegiate Rankings, the APGA Cisco Junior Series and committee exemptions. The tour’s mission is to help African Americans and minorities compete at the highest level in golf.

