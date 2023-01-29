Watch APGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Invitational, Final Round – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The second and final round of the APGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Invitational is live on The Golf Channel at 4:30 pm ET. The APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Invitational brings together 18 APGA Tour players to compete for a $100,000 purse on the North and South Courses at Torrey Pines Golf Course. The field consists of players who qualify throughout the previous year’s APGA Tour season via the Lexus Cup points list, the Farmers Insurance Fall Series standings, the APGA Collegiate Rankings, the APGA Cisco Junior Series and committee exemptions. The tour’s mission is to help African Americans and minorities compete at the highest level in golf.

How to Watch APGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Invitational, Final Round Today:

Date: Jan. 29, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live Stream APGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Invitational, Final Round on fuboTV

Landon Lyons had a great first round and finished first at five-under-par. They finished three shots up on Tim O’Neal.

Kevin Hall was in third after the first round at one-under-par and he was the only other player to finish under par in the first round.

The three will be fighting for the top spot and prize money that goes along with it. Check out the final day’s action live on The Golf Channel starting at 4:30 pm ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.