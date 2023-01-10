Watch: Antony Brilliant Goal For Manchester United v Charlton, Carabao Cup

Antony has scored a cracker to give Manchester United the lead vs Charlton in the Carabao Cup. The Brazilian once again has a goal at Old Trafford.

A stunning Strike from the Winger saw him cut onto his left foot and curl his effort in from distance. Antony is starting to find his feet.

Watch Antony’s goal below;

Manchester United’s Carabao Cup journey continues on Tuesday night as they face League One side Charlton Athletic. Erik Ten Hag will have to carefully select his side with the Manchester Derby approaching on Saturday.

The Red Devils recently advanced into the next round of the FA Cup, beating Everton at Old Trafford on Friday night. Ten Hag opted for quite the strong side in the previous fixture.

The game against Charlton could see some Younger talent’s feature to give senior players a rest. However, the Dutchman and his side are hungry for silverware this season.

These types of games are always hard to predict a lineup for with Ten Hag’s selection being quite unpredictable. Charlton reached this tie against United having beaten Brighton on penalties.

The League one side have won their last two games and currently sit 12th in the third tier of English football. However it’s a cup tie and anything can happen as we have seen in recent times.

In terms of what to expect from United’s lineup, the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Scott McTominay will have a high chance of featuring. Questions can be asked about who will start in goal and defense.

Bruno Fernandes misses tonight’s game due to suspension. Jack Butland could make his United debut following his arrival from Crystal Palace on loan.

