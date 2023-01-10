Watch: Antony Brilliant Goal For Manchester United v Charlton, Carabao Cup

Antony has scored a cracker to give Manchester United the lead vs Charlton in the Carabao Cup. The Brazilian once again has a goal at Old Trafford.

A stunning Strike from the Winger saw him cut onto his left foot and curl his effort in from distance. Antony is starting to find his feet.

Watch Antony’s goal below;

