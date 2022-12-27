Watch: Anthony Martial Goal For Manchester United v Nottingham Forest

Anthony Martial has now doubled Manchester United’s lead against Nottingham Forest. Marcus Rashford gave United the lead and has now assisted the Frenchman for the second goal too.

Martial has returned to his good form for his club and now has yet another goal this season. United ate cruising in this game.

Watch Martial’s goal here;



