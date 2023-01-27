WATCH: Angels’ Mike Trout Drives Golf Ball 184 MPH at Top Golf

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout recently visited Top Golf, where he was videoed driving a golf ball 184 mph.

Trout is coming off a 2022 season in which he batted .283 with a .369 On Base Percentage, .999 OPS, 178 OPS+, 40 home runs and 80 RBI in 119 games.

