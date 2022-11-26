Watch Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana third round: Stream golf live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The weekend tees off the third round of the final event of the Ladies European Tournament with the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana. The top two Golfers on tour all season are right there in the hunt with Linn Grant one stroke off the lead and Maja Stark three strokes off the lead which is held by Cayetana Fernandez at -11 under par Entering today. Those three ladies are looking to take home the crown in the final tournament of the season, with only Grant and Stark in contention for the season win based on their terrific play winning seven tournaments combined in 16 overall events played.

.

