Watch Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana third round: Stream golf live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The weekend tees off the third round of the final event of the Ladies European Tournament with the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana. The top two Golfers on tour all season are right there in the hunt with Linn Grant one stroke off the lead and Maja Stark three strokes off the lead which is held by Cayetana Fernandez at -11 under par Entering today. Those three ladies are looking to take home the crown in the final tournament of the season, with only Grant and Stark in contention for the season win based on their terrific play winning seven tournaments combined in 16 overall events played.

How to Watch Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana, Third Round today:

Game Date: Nov. 26, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Fernandez shot a 70 in the first round, then a 65 in the next round to take control of the Leaderboard with 13 birdies and two bogeys overall. A clean scorecard in the second round.

As for the season leaders, Grant has turned in two rounds of 68 back-to-back. She started the tournament with two bogeys in her first three holes, her only two bogeys overall which set her off for 12 birdies in her next 33 holes.

Stark is tied for fourth place at eight under par and three strokes off the lead entering the weekend.

She has 12 birdies on her scorecard as well, with four bogeys for balance keeping her just a few strokes off of being in the final pairing today.

