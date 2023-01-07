Watch All-American Bowl: Stream high school football live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The best high school players in the country come together for days of practice followed by a huge game in the All-American Bowl. This gives all the players a national spotlight to showcase their games before heading to campus and joining their college programs. All week the players in each position group have practiced, worked together and shared their skills to get better as a group. Now they split up into two teams, the West and the East, that will compete for bragging rights in their final days as high school athletes.

How to Watch All-American Bowl today:

Game Date: Jan. 7, 2023

Game Time: 1:00 pm ET

TV: NBC

Watch All-American Bowl online with fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

New head Coach Deion Sanders has an electric wide receiver coming in with freshman Adam Hopkins, who’ll be playing in Saturday’s game.

The West team will be led by quarterbacks Austin Novosad (10th ranked, Oregon), Kenny Minchey (13th, Notre Dame), Lincoln Kienholz (14th, Ohio State) and Pierce Clarkson (15th, Louisville).

On the other side for the East team, they have quarterbacks Dante Moore (fifth, UCLA), Christopher Vizzina (sixth, Clemson), Eli Holstein (ninth, Alabama) and Aiden Chiles (17th, Oregon State).

The rest of the roster is filled with the best skill players, Offensive lineman and defensive players that will come together to try to put on a show.

Regional restrictions may apply.