Watch Alfred Dunhill Links Championship third round: Stream golf live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The weekend gets the third round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship off to a start with Richard Mansell (-10) holding a two-stroke lead over the field. With the DP World Tour taking over the Old Course at St. Andrews, this tournament offers the field of Golfers a chance to walk with history. So far through 36 holes, Mansell is looking to etch his name into the history books with his first DP World Tour win if he can hold on through the weekend. The field behind him is littered with Talented players and Champions all chomping at the bit for him to slip up starting today.

How to Watch Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Third Round today:

Game Date: October 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 am ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Rory McIlroy is nine strokes back Entering the weekend, which is not a safe lead for everyone ahead of him with the way the three-time FedEx Cup Champion has been playing this year:

For McIlroy, it has not been a great start through 36 holes as he currently only has nine birdies, five bogeys and one double-bogey. It will take a herculean effort to climb up and win the tournament this weekend.

As for Mansell at the top of the leaderboard, he was strong in the first round with a 66 and then followed that with a 68 to take over the lead. He has a combined 12 birdies and two bogeys so far through 36 holes, going perfect on the front nines so far.

Behind him Alex Noren is alone in second place two strokes back, two others are tied at seven under par and two more are tied at six under par Entering today.

