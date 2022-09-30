Watch Alfred Dunhill Links Championship third round: Stream golf live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The weekend gets the third round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship off to a start with Richard Mansell (-10) holding a two-stroke lead over the field. With the DP World Tour taking over the Old Course at St. Andrews, this tournament offers the field of Golfers a chance to walk with history. So far through 36 holes, Mansell is looking to etch his name into the history books with his first DP World Tour win if he can hold on through the weekend. The field behind him is littered with Talented players and Champions all chomping at the bit for him to slip up starting today.

