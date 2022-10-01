Watch Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final round: Stream golf live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Richard Mansell (-15) has made his mark on the 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Entering the final round today with a four-stroke lead. He has been on his game and playing terrific golf putting himself in a position to win his first tournament on the DP World Tour. Mansell is only 27 years old, winning this tournament today could be the start to a really good career for the English golfer and launch him into the upper tier of DP World Tour golfers. There are three Golfers tied at -11 overall led by Ryan Fox, who is a dangerous golfer to have Chasing you in any tournament.

