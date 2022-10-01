Watch Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final round: Stream golf live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Richard Mansell (-15) has made his mark on the 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Entering the final round today with a four-stroke lead. He has been on his game and playing terrific golf putting himself in a position to win his first tournament on the DP World Tour. Mansell is only 27 years old, winning this tournament today could be the start to a really good career for the English golfer and launch him into the upper tier of DP World Tour golfers. There are three Golfers tied at -11 overall led by Ryan Fox, who is a dangerous golfer to have Chasing you in any tournament.

Rory McIlroy had all eyes on him this week, but has not been able to put together 54 holes that have him in contention:

Every round has been steady and consistent for Mansell as he wrapped up the first round with seven birdies and a bogey, the second round with five birdies and a bogey and the third round with six birdies and a bogey.

He has built out this lead with steady, consistent play rather than one big round or relying on Eagles and inconsistent play.

The trio behind him all have the bandwidth to make a comeback today. All three have one or two rounds shooting a 68 or better (four under par) showing the ability to close the current gap they have Entering today’s final round.

