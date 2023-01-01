Watch Alabama at Tennessee: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

One of the hottest teams in Women’s college basketball right now is unranked Alabama (12-2), which has won 10 straight games to keep pace with the rest of the best teams in the SEC. Since losing back-to-back games against tough opponents early in the year, the Crimson Tide have won 10 straight games and find themselves knocking on the door of the top 25 entering the new year. They take on Tennessee (9-6), which traditionally has been a contender in Women’s college basketball, but is off to a slower start than normal in large part due to a 2-4 start to the season with a very challenging non-conference schedule.

How to Watch Alabama at Tennessee today:

Game Date: Jan. 1, 2023

Game Time: 12:00 pm ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

Watch Alabama at Tennessee online with fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

The Lady Vols have won two games in a row including a conference win over their rivals, Florida 77-67 behind 28 points off the bench from senior Rickea Jackson.

During the Crimson Tides 10 game winning streak they have won seven games by double figures and just three by single digits overall. They have taken care of business eating on a soft non-conference schedule.

On the other side for the Lady Vols, they have won five of their last six games losing only to second-ranked Stanford behind the duo of Jackson (17.0 points and 5.7 rebounds) and Jordan Horston (15.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists) ,

Regional restrictions may apply.