Watch Alabama at Tennessee: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

One of the hottest teams in Women’s college basketball right now is unranked Alabama (12-2), which has won 10 straight games to keep pace with the rest of the best teams in the SEC. Since losing back-to-back games against tough opponents early in the year, the Crimson Tide have won 10 straight games and find themselves knocking on the door of the top 25 entering the new year. They take on Tennessee (9-6), which traditionally has been a contender in Women’s college basketball, but is off to a slower start than normal in large part due to a 2-4 start to the season with a very challenging non-conference schedule.

