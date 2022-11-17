Watch: Accidental Kyogo Goal – Celts Are Here

Celtic have kicked off the Sydney Super Cup with their match against Sydney FC.

The game has been an open affair with chances coming at both ends for the sides with Sydney always looking dangerous on the counterattack.

Jet lag must be a factor to consider when assessing the Hoops performance with so few days in Australia to prepare for this match.

It was Sydney FC who had the early chances having smacked the crossbar twice before the Scottish Champions took the lead through Kyogo.

David Turnbull threatened with a long range effort to win a corner which then led to the Hoops goal as left back Alexandro Bernabei’s shot from distance was deflected in by Kyogo to give Ange Postecoglou’s side the lead.

The Argentinian’s shot looked as though it was going wide before Kyogo managed to get a touch on the ball to take it past Heward-Belle.

The Aussie side pulled themselves back level instantly through Robert Mak who got the better of Stephen Welsh to equal the scoreline which was reflective of the first half.

It has been a good test for the Celtic players so far with it being likely that Postecoglou will make alterations to his side after the interval.

The game has currently paused for half-time with the scoreline 1-1.



