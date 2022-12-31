Watch a Mommy Lion Dribble Her Cub Like a Soccer Ball

Keeping your kids in line can be a challenge, especially when there are several of them and you are on a narrow path. Either side of the path is long grass – perfect for little lion cubs to get lost in. So, this Mommy lion is letting the cub lead the way but is keeping them in line with her Giant paws – dribbling the cub like a soccer ball.

Lion Moms and Cubs

There is no denying that little lion cubs are super cute. They are like domestic cat kittens but on a larger scale. This Mom appears to be trying to get the cub to slow down so that the other one can catch up!

A female lion is called a lioness and they are able to have cubs from around three or four years of age. They can conceive all year round and have a gestation period of between 110 and 120 days. Lionesses usually live in prides made up of several females, one or two males and lion cubs. When a lioness is about to give birth, she leaves the pride and finds a suitable place – often a Cave or a Shelter under some bushes. Here, she gives birth and stays with the cubs until they are old enough to join the pride – this is usually around six weeks later. The cubs need to be able to keep up and not get left behind! Also, older cubs try to Steal the mother’s milk so the little ones need to be able to compete!

Lion cubs don’t join the pride until about six weeks of age ©Theodore Mattas/Shutterstock.com

Development of Lion Cubs

Lion cubs are born with their eyes closed – they open at around three weeks of age but they cannot see properly for another week or so. This makes them pretty helpless and vulnerable. Small lion cubs can be attacked by several animals including snakes, larger birds, hyenas and male lions. A lioness will usually give birth to between three and six cubs. However, they operate a ‘crèche’ system where several lionesses give birth at the same time and share the cub-rearing duties. By the time the cubs are two or three months old, they can start to eat meat and by the time they are seven months, they no longer drink their mother’s milk. By the time they are two years old, they are independent adults.

