WATCH: 87-Years-Young Golf Legend Gary Player Shows His Pure Class in Heartwarming Moment at the 2022 PNC Championship

Golfers around the world are known for many traits. Some are known for their hysterical character while others are known for their amazing golfing abilities. However, a Legend like Gary Player has both characteristics which make him an admirable character on the course. Ahead of his second round at the PNC Championship, a joyful Player was seen sharing a sweet moment with a young fan.

The Hall of Famer is currently competing at the Father-Son Challenge along with his grandson Jordan. After a decent first day at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club, Gary came out with a positive attitude which he displayed while being among fans.

Gary Player shares a sweet moment with a young fan

Ahead of his tee shot for the second and final round of the PNC Championship, Player spent some of his valuable time signing autographs for fans. Among many adults who’ve watched the 9-time Major Winner play golf, included a young fan waiting to get the autograph of the legend. The video was shared by PGA Tour Champions via Twitter.

Nevertheless, the adorable boy was quickly noticed by Player as he looked at him and said, “What’s your name? I’m so happy to meet you”. The boy kept smiling at the 87-year-old, while he continued joking around him. Gary then asked the kid, “You going to play golf with me one day?”

Evidently enough, the kid replied, “Yeah”, making sure he wouldn’t miss the opportunity to play golf with the Hall of Famer someday. In the end, the Black Knight made a sarcastic joke which made the onlookers laugh. “When I’m an old man you’re going to play with me, right?”, asked the 87-year-old.

AUGUSTA, GA – APRIL 07: Gary Player of South Africa hits a shot during the Par 3 Contest prior to the 2010 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 7, 2010 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

The kid nodded his head, with a Grim on his face. Player’s mood was over the moon throughout his engagement with the fans. But that’s how the South African golfer has always been with his admirers. Apart from hoping to play with the young kid, Player also advised another young fan.

What advice did Player give to another young fan?

In his other interaction with a young golf devotee, Gary provided the fan with some golf tips. He called the boy and asked whether he played golf or not. After finding out that the fan was indeed a young golfer, the Hall of Famer provided him with two tips.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 11: Honorary starter and Masters Champion Gary Player of South Africa reacts on the first tee during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

“There are so many good players that stand over the ball, they’re thinking so much. They get paralysis by analysis”, said Player. The 9 time Major Winner then showed the young fan the right posture for a golf swing. “Once your arm is here position, turn your core, back and through”, they said.

The second piece of advice to the fan was to “Pick out one dimple on the golf ball”. After his two-minute chat with the young fan, the Black Knight shook the hands of the fan and walked to the first hole for the second round. The tip probably helped Player win nine Majors and much more, but will it help him win the 2022 PNC Championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

