Watch: $70 Million Giannis “Freak Woods” Antetokounmpo Shows us First Glimpse of his Golf Skills

Giannis Antetokounmpo might have found a new hobby and we’re here for it. The Greek Freak showed off a video of him sinking a golf shot. Is he the new Tiger Woods or perhaps “Freak Woods” in the making? All to find out in good time.

We are, of course, exaggerating when we say, Tiger Woods, but Giannis likes to think he is that good. The competitive spirit in him is there in every sense of the way. If he Picks up the sport, he would like to be good at it.

But it is hilarious to watch a 7-foot-tall athlete try their hand at golf. The putt looks like a spoon! Don’t believe us? Take a look at the video below.

Giannis Antetokounmpo shows us a glimpse of his golf skills

In his latest social media post, Giannis “Freak Woods” Antetokounmpo shows off his skill by making a simple shot. And the biggest thing that jumped out to us was how small the putt looks.

It looks the size of a spoon. And we can’t help but wonder how his drive and swing would be. Time will tell whether Giannis has picked up the game or it was just a one-off exception.

NBA Twitter had to react to it.

Everyone’s playing golf now lol — Jabari Walker=💎 (@oregonduksports) November 9, 2022

No man why whyyyyy you too playing golf? 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️😩😩 dude no — Ilich Rodríguez Gómez (@ilichRodriguezG) November 9, 2022

Outlook for the Milwaukee Bucks for the 2022-23 season

While the freak may be out here enjoying his golf, we think his Milwaukee Bucks are in the best defensive shape this season. And that is without key players like Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton.

The Bucks have started a cool 9-1, with their first loss coming just two nights ago. That won’t deter them. A few missed shots and the Hawks making theirs propelled them to the win. It was out of the ordinary.

As the schedule gets on a roll and we have finally crossed the 10-game mark expect NBA teams to fire on all cylinders. Up next for the Bucks are the Thunder, Spurs, Hawks, Cavaliers, and Sixers. While they all look like relatively easy games, Giannis and co. can’t take them lightly.

The 2022-23 NBA season is unlike any other. Players are back and healthy for the first time in a long while, things look quite uncertain. Giannis, however, is certain about his golf stroke.

