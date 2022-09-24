Watch 2022 President’s Cup, day 3, Four-Ball: Stream golf live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The United States got off to a strong start at the President’s Cup at Quail Hollow in North Carolina and one of the only ways the international team may be able to get back in the game is through four-ball. The format of this portion of the tournament has players from each team in pairs. Each pair will play the best ball on every shot rather than playing match play where each player plays their own ball. The United States is currently leading 8-2 after just two days of play and has likely already put the engraver to work on the trophy.

How to Watch the 2022 President’s Cup, Day 3, Four-Ball Today:

Game Date: Sept. 24, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 am ET

TV: NBC

Yesterday, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth beat the Australian pairing of Adam Scott and Cameron Davis after the Aussies failed to ever really start their round. It took the two eight holes before picking up their first birdie giving the Americans a sizable lead. Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele also won their match against Hideki Matsuyama and Tom Kim. The third group of Americans who won were Billy Horschel and Max Homa while the other two teams tied their international opponents.

With two full days of golf remaining, it seems the US has its ninth President’s Cup win in the bag, but the international team led by Trevor Immelman won’t likely go down without a fight.

