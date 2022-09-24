Watch 2022 President’s Cup, day 3, Four-Ball: Stream golf live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The United States got off to a strong start at the President’s Cup at Quail Hollow in North Carolina and one of the only ways the international team may be able to get back in the game is through four-ball. The format of this portion of the tournament has players from each team in pairs. Each pair will play the best ball on every shot rather than playing match play where each player plays their own ball. The United States is currently leading 8-2 after just two days of play and has likely already put the engraver to work on the trophy.

