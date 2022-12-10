Watch 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony: Stream college football live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The top award in all of college football will be presented on Saturday night in the Heisman Trophy Ceremony Presented by Nissan. The award will once again go to a quarterback as all four Finalists were signal callers this year. Caleb Williams of USC is the favorite to take home the Heisman Trophy, but he is being joined in New York by Finalists Stetson Bennett of Georgia, Max Duggan of TCU and CJ Stroud of Ohio State. Williams may be the favorite, but the other three all led their respective teams to the College Football Playoff, which Williams failed to do.

How to Watch the Heisman Trophy Ceremony Presented by Nissan:

Game Date: December 10, 2022

Game Time: 8 pm ET

TV: ESPN

Williams, in his first year at USC after transferring from Oklahoma, threw for 4.0756 yards and 37 touchdowns. He also rushed for 372 yards and 20 touchdowns in helping lead the Trojans to the Pac-12 title game.

Stroud led Ohio State to an 11-1 record by throwing for 3,340 yards and 37 touchdowns. They did it without having star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba for almost the whole year.

Duggan helped lead TCU to a perfect regular season by throwing for 3,321 yards and 30 touchdowns. He also added 404 yards on the ground and six more touchdowns. He was key to the Horned Frogs’ dramatic turnaround and first College Football Playoff berth.

Bennett followed up his National Championship year in 2021 with a stellar 2022 season. He threw for 3,425 yards and 20 touchdowns and added another seven on the ground to help lead the Bulldogs to a 13-0 record and SEC title.

Tune in Saturday night at 8 pm ET on ESPN to find out who will join the exclusive club of Heisman winners.

