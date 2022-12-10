Watch 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony: Stream college football live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The top award in all of college football will be presented on Saturday night in the Heisman Trophy Ceremony Presented by Nissan. The award will once again go to a quarterback as all four Finalists were signal callers this year. Caleb Williams of USC is the favorite to take home the Heisman Trophy, but he is being joined in New York by Finalists Stetson Bennett of Georgia, Max Duggan of TCU and CJ Stroud of Ohio State. Williams may be the favorite, but the other three all led their respective teams to the College Football Playoff, which Williams failed to do.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button