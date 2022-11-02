WATCH: 17-year-old Rico Lewis gets first senior goal against Sevilla

Sevilla had enjoyed a good first half in their final Champions League group game against Manchester City, taking the lead through Rafa Mir.

However Manchester City were always likely to come back into the tie and that has proven the case. Pep Guardiola’s side have upped the tempo and it caused a Sevilla error that led to the goal.

The ruthless City press led to Alex Telles giving the ball away on the edge of his own box. In a flash, Julian Alvarez had slid the ball in behind for Rico Lewis to score his first Manchester City goal.

The 17-year-old becomes City’s youngest ever scorer in the Champions League and also just the second Englishman to score before his 18th birthday. If Lewis can emulate the other, Jude Bellingham, in any way, he will be on the right track to a stellar career.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button