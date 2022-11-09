WATCH: 17-year-old Mathys Tel’s Solo Wonder goal for Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen

In the 85th minute of Bayern Munich’s sparkling 6-1 win over SV Werder Bremen, seventeen-year-old wonderkid Mathys Tel set all of the Allianz Arena ablaze with a goal of stupefying quality.

Bayern were already 4-1 up and kicking it back in low gear. But when manager Julian Nagelsmann subbed on a pair of the team’s new transfer window youngsters in the 71st minute — Tel and nineteen-year-old Ryan Gravenberch — there was a late injection of energy, determination, and style.

After all, Tel hasn’t had many chances to show why the German Champions paid €20m plus add-ons to bring him from France to Bavaria this summer. He’s had to make the most of the time he could get, and boy did he:

Tel drove end-to-end after collecting a second ball, ruthlessly punishing Bremen’s venture forward with eight outfield players. It took some confidence for the kid to choose to shoot — Defenders closing in from four sides, and a who’s who of veteran stars presenting passing options around him: Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, and Leroy Sané.

They passed on them all. The Moxie!

In the midst of all that, Tel calmly switched to his “weaker” left foot — if you could call it that — and blasted a Rocket with such ferocity that it stung Jiří Pavlenka’s hands and still lasered into the back of the net.

An Incredible finish from an Incredible prospect. Boy, do Bayern look like they’ve got a player here.

Interested in more analysis of the game? Why not check out our postgame podcast? We talk about Serge Gnabry’s amazing day, the makeshift defense, penalty takers, take a brief look ahead to Schalke 04, and more! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!