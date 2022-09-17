WATCH: 13abc Football Friday: Week 5
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) – Inside the latest edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, BCSN and 13abc cameras take you to some big-time match ups in Northwest Ohio. Whitmer was at Findlay in a Three Rivers Athletic Conference showdown. Southview went on the road to Anthony Wayne to determine which Northern Lakes League team would remain undefeated. Also, in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League, two 4-0 teams collided with Archbold at Liberty Center.
Justin Feldkamp has your scores, highlights, post-game interviews, the cheerleaders of the week, and the trifecta.
HIGHLIGHTED GAMES:
- Whitmer at Findlay
- Southview at Anthony Wayne
- St. John’s at Central Catholic
- Fremont Ross at St. Francis
- Bowling Green at Springfield
- Bellevue at Start
- Fostoria at Rossford
- Perkins at Huron
- Gibsonburg at Northwood
- Hopewell-Loudon at Margaretta
- Archbold at Liberty Center
- Perrysburg at Napoleon
- Cory-Rawson at Liberty-Benton
- Maumee at Northview
- Clay at Lima Senior
13abc Football Friday: Week 5, part 1 for Sept. 16, 2022
13abc Football Friday: Week 5, part 2 for Sept. 16, 2022
13abc Football Friday: Week 5, part 3 Trifecta Sept. 16, 2022
