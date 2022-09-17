WATCH: 13abc Football Friday: Week 5

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) – Inside the latest edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, BCSN and 13abc cameras take you to some big-time match ups in Northwest Ohio. Whitmer was at Findlay in a Three Rivers Athletic Conference showdown. Southview went on the road to Anthony Wayne to determine which Northern Lakes League team would remain undefeated. Also, in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League, two 4-0 teams collided with Archbold at Liberty Center.

Justin Feldkamp has your scores, highlights, post-game interviews, the cheerleaders of the week, and the trifecta.

HIGHLIGHTED GAMES:

Whitmer at Findlay

Southview at Anthony Wayne

St. John’s at Central Catholic

Fremont Ross at St. Francis

Bowling Green at Springfield

Bellevue at Start

Fostoria at Rossford

Perkins at Huron

Gibsonburg at Northwood

Hopewell-Loudon at Margaretta

Archbold at Liberty Center

Perrysburg at Napoleon

Cory-Rawson at Liberty-Benton

Maumee at Northview

Clay at Lima Senior

13abc Football Friday: Week 5, part 1 for Sept. 16, 2022

13abc Football Friday: Week 5, part 2 for Sept. 16, 2022

13abc Football Friday: Week 5, part 3 Trifecta Sept. 16, 2022

