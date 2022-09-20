WATCH: $100M LIV Golf Star Cameron Smith Gets Brutally Roasted in Chicago

Cameron Smith is not unknown to anyone truly keeping up with the world of golf. The star player is at the peak of the world rankings. Standing at No. 2, the Australian professional golfer continues to make rounds for a multitude of reasons. Be with his decision to shift to LIV Golf or the money that comes with it, Smith is put in the spotlight very often.

Recently, they had to face public scrutiny online. Cameron was roasted heavily by the hosts of a podcast. They joked about everything from his pants to his playing style. Being in the public eye is surely not an easy task to keep up with.

Cameron Smith gets roasted

Apparently, even the World no. 2 is not safe from roasting. Cameron Smith recently faced a bold roast in Chicago. It happened on a Weekly golf podcast Hosted by Blake Webber, Jake Adams, Griff Pippin, and Mark Smalls

The host and comedians made what the internet termed a “funny” roast surrounding Smith. They even said, “Number two golfer in the World, number one Aquatic flightless bird.” The roast, however, did not end so easily.

The hosts also mocked the pro golfer for his pants being ironed. Their exact words were, “Dude, Cam, thank you so much for ironing your pants. We’re sure the owner of this course really appreciates that.”

Clearly, even the $100M LIV golf Star is not safe from being trolled online.

Apr 17, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Cameron Smith inspects the green of the fourth hole during the third round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports

Moreover, they also discussed his mustache. They said, “Your Mustache is so thin, it gives directions instead of rides.” The roast went on and on. While some social media users appreciated them for the content, others were quick to point out how some parts of it were not so funny.

Smith’s move to LIV Golf

Cameron Smith’s move to LIV Golf not only added money to his account but also added to the criticism he received from the traditionalists.

Golf – The 150th Open Championship – Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland, Britain – July 17, 2022, Australia’s Cameron Smith celebrates with the Claret Jug after winning The Open Championship REUTERS/Phil Noble TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Smith also talked about his reasons for making the shift. They said “The biggest thing for me joining is [LIV’s] schedule is really appealing,” Smith said. “I’ll be able to spend more time at home in Australia and maybe have an event down there as well. I haven’t been able to do that, and to get that part of my life back was really appealing.”

Recently, he also suggested that LIV Golf should also have a system of World ranking points like the PGA Tour does. As it would reinforce the players to improve their game.

