Waste management workers Rescue elderly man trapped under golf cart in Port Charlotte

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — It was the last thing two waste management employees expected to see on their shift, but they jumped into action immediately.

They rescued an elderly man who told them he was stuck for over five hours.

It was behind the Riverwood Golf Course Gates that two men picking up garbage found a man trapped underneath his golf cart. It was early in the morning and quite chilly out, but when they looked over, they saw him waving and needing help.

“We just completed one of the streets,” Paulino Ortega and Alex Galarza said. “We had just picked up the garbage in that street and we were moving on to the next one, which was ‘Long Lake Lane.’”

While Paulino Ortega and Alex Galarza were on their normal route, they saw something odd.

“Paulino (the driver) noticed someone waving at him and saw that there was an older gentleman that was on the ground waving at us,” Galarza said. “So we stopped the vehicle and he honked to get my attention. They said, “Alex, there is someone waving at us over there.”

The pair got out of their truck and ran over to the man.

“Sir, do you need any help from us,” he said. “Yes, can you pull me out?” So Paulino and I pulled him out of there and asked if he was comfortable, then he asked for us to sit him up, so he could relax, he said. “I’m very cold,” Galarza said.

Immediately they called 911 and tried to find some blankets for the 83-year-old man.

“I said, well, how long ago did you fall? They said 10:00 last night,” Galarza said. “Oh my goodness, did nobody in your neighborhood see you?” They said no.

For over five hours, he was pinned down by his golf cart, and it wasn’t until their Waste Management truck pulled around the corner that he was rescued.

“It makes me feel really good, but like I said, I just, what would make me feel good is that knowing anyone else would have done the same thing,” he said.

NBC2 was able to get in touch with the man Waste Management rescued, but he did not want to go on camera for an interview. They said that he is home from the hospital and he is doing well.