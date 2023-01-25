Washougal’s Chloe Johnson Battles chronic knee injuries to return to basketball

WASHOUGAL — When the calendar flipped to basketball season, Chloe Johnson’s willpower won out. Nothing, not even a chronic injury, prevented her from playing one last season with Washougal.

The Panthers’ senior point guard, who recently became the program’s all-time leader in assists, goes to battle every game she plays. She routinely dives to the floor for loose balls, attacks the basket on offense and never shies away from crashing the boards. She is, according to Washougal Coach Tim Melcher, a warrior, the epitome of toughness.

It would be hard to imagine this Washougal team without her, but just months before the season started, the Panthers were preparing for her absence at least until January, if not longer.

Johnson’s knees have given her problems going back to her freshman year. First was her left knee, then by overcorrecting to the “good” knee, her right started hurting too.

“Basically, I’ve spent all four years hobbling on both of my legs,” Johnson said.