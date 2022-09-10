Washougal Arts and Culture Alliance honors local artist and community member

WASHOUGAL — Each year, the Washougal Arts and Culture Alliance shines the spotlight on leaders in public art by recognizing an artist and community member who made significant contributions to the Washougal art scene. This year, the Alliance chose performance artist and instructor Jeffree White and community member and educator Alice Yang as honorees.

“We are fortunate to have such talented and inspirational people in our community who are devoted to the promotion of art,” Washougal Arts and Culture Alliance President Molly Coston said. “It is our Honor to recognize Alice and Jeffree for their significant contributions.”

Alice Yang inspires young artists as the art teacher at Cape Horn-Skye Elementary and Canyon Creek Middle schools. She has been a teacher for 17 years and a dedicated art teacher for 10 years, and recently earned a Master’s degree in art education. Outside of the classroom, she has played a significant leadership role with Washougal Youth Arts Month. She is a member of the Columbia River Arts and Cultural Foundation, is the liaison to the Clark County Arts Commission for Washougal, and most recently was Coordinator of the new Parkersville Day event student art contest.

Jeffree White owned and operated the Washougal School of Music for five years before he and his wife, Kelli Rule, moved to Ajijic, Mexico, earlier this year. His contributions to Washougal art include donations of musical performances at the Washougal Senior Center and at Washougal Art Festivals, Performing at local establishments with multiple bands, helping businesses promote and develop their music programs, hosting a recital and open jam session during Washougal Youth Arts Month , Performing at the city of Washougal Pirates in the Plaza/Park events multiple years, being a festival Sponsor and donor to the Washougal Arts and Culture Alliance and performer at WACA house concerts, and being selected to serve as a member of the Washougal Arts Commission .