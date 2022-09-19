Washle named Director of Ops for Women’s basketball

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bradley Washle has been hired as the director of operations for the Bellarmine University Women’s basketball team, Head Coach Chancellor Dugan announced Monday.

Washle earned the promotion after being a Graduate Assistant with the program in the 2021-22 season. As the director of operations, his primary duties include overseeing event schedules involving games, travel, time management, digital media management, donor coordination and visiting team accommodations.

Prior to being a Graduate Assistant with Bellarmine in 2021-22, Washle helped the program by being a practice player during his undergraduate studies. He was also a student worker within the Bellarmine athletics department and has assisted with ESPN+ Productions at Knights Sporting events.

Additionally, Washle spearheaded the revival of the club basketball program at the campus SuRF Center, serving as the program’s president as it joined the National Club Basketball Association and competed against club teams from such notable schools as Ohio State, Kentucky and Arizona State.

“Brad has earned this promotion,” Dugan said. “He has worked his way up through the program, starting out as a practice player and then last year as a Graduate assistant. He is very hard working and he will do a Fantastic job.”

A product of Trinity High School in Louisville, Washle earned his bachelor’s degree from Bellarmine in digital media in 2019. He’s currently working toward a Master’s degree in digital media at the university.

“Bellarmine University has always been home and, over the years, has provided me with so many opportunities,” Washle said. “Among those, I’ve been very fortunate to work with Bellarmine Women’s Basketball, and I look forward to the challenge and opportunity to make Coach Dugan and the rest of the staff proud in this new role. That’s what I love about basketball: There’s really no such thing as part time or full time with this line of work. We all live for it and want to succeed.

“This is a new journey and new Adventure starting before me. However, I know with the great staff we have and the great players who represent us in a professional manner, this coming year is going to be something to remember, and I hope to provide a positive impact on that goal in any way I can. Let’s get to work and Go Knights!”

