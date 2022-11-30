Washington’s Meek named Pac-12 Men’s Soccer Scholar-Athlete of the Year

PAC-12 SCHOLAR ATHLETES OF THE YEAR

SAN FRANCISCO – WASHINGTON’S Lucas Meek has been named the Pac-12 Men’s Soccer Scholar-Athlete of the Year for 2022, the league announced on Tuesday. The award is presented in each of the 24 sports Sponsored by the Pac-12 and was established to Honor Collegiate student-athletes who are standouts both academically and in their sports discipline.

The Mercer Island, Wash., native is the second consecutive and league-leading sixth Husky to receive the honor.

A 2021 Graduate (3.60 GPA) with a bachelor’s degree in business administration (information systems) and current postbaccalaureate candidate (3.90 GPA), Meek enjoyed a career season in 2022, leading the Pac-12 with 28 points, finishing second behind teammate Ilijah Paul with 10 goals, and ranking fourth in the league with eight assists.

Meek became a three-time All-Conference performer this fall with his first career selection to the All-Pac-12 First Team. He was twice named National Player of the Week by either Top Drawer Soccer (Sept. 27) or College Soccer News (Oct. 10), helping lead Washington to its second Pac-12 regular-season title of his career (2019, 2022) and the No. 2 overall seed for the NCAA Tournament.

He finished his career tied with former teammate Dylan Teves, the 2021 Pac-12 Men’s Soccer Scholar-Athlete of the Year, for eighth on the Pac-12’s career points list (73) and tied for ninth on the goals list (26).

Meek is on the ballot for 2022 Academic All-America honors from College Sports Communicators after being selected All-District on Nov. 15. He is also a three-time Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll member (2019-21) and was named a Second Team Scholar All-American by United Soccer Coaches in 2020.

In order to be eligible for the Pac-12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year award, student-athletes must be a senior (in athletics eligibility), on track to receive a degree, have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher, participate in at least 50 percent of the scheduled contests in the sport and have a minimum of one year in residence at the institution. Each Pac-12 institution may nominate one individual per sport, and the winners are selected by a committee of Pac-12 staff members at the conclusion of each sport’s regular season. The athletic achievements of the Nominees are a consideration in voting for the award.

A Scholar-Athlete of the Year is named in each of the Pac-12’s 24 Sponsored sports: baseball, men’s basketball, Women’s basketball, beach volleyball, men’s cross country, Women’s cross country, football, men’s golf, Women’s golf, Women’s gymnastics, Women’s lacrosse, men’s rowing, Women’s rowing, men’s soccer, Women’s soccer, softball, men’s swimming & diving, Women’s swimming & diving, men’s tennis, Women’s tennis, men’s track & field, Women’s track & field, Women’s volleyball, and wrestling. The award was first established during the 2007-08 academic year.

ALSO NOMINATED: Fahmi Ibrahim, CALIFORNIA; Gael Gibert, OREGON STATE; Keegan Hughes, STANFORD.