Washington’s Lewis drops record 51 points

Here is a look at some of the top performers from the past week of Houston high school boys basketball action. Nominations can be submitted each week by Sunday evening to [email protected]

Kenneth Lewis, SF, Sr., Washington

Lewis scored 51 points as Washington defeated Torkville Christian 94-54 at the Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament in Peoria, Ill. Lewis, a Prairie View A&M signee, broke Zion Williamson’s points record at the tournament, which was 50 back in 2016.

Jamal Chretien II, SG, Soph., Mayde Creek

Chretien scored a school-record 47 points as Mayde Creek defeated Sam Houston 78-52 in a nondistrict game. Chretien broke Romell Williams’ school record of 38 points. Chretien also hit nine 3-pointers in the game, which ties a school record for the Rams.

Clovis McCain, SG, Sr., Texas City

McCain had a double-double with 30 points with 12 rebounds as Texas City defeated Hitchcock 67-63 in a nondistrict game.

Jayden Cambrell, G, Sr., Madison

Cambrell had a double-double with 36 points and 10 rebounds as the Marlins defeated Westbury 109-74 at The Woodlands Tournament. Cambrell also had seven assists and three steals. Madison went 2-2 at the tournament and won the consolation bracket championship.

Ivan Lloyd, F, Sr., Santa Fe

Lloyd scored a team-high 30 points as Santa Fe defeated Galveston O’Connell 80-63 in a nondistrict game.

Christopher Adlam, SG, Jr., Houston Christian

Adlam hit a 3-pointer with four seconds left as Houston Christian defeated Bush 64-63 in a nondistrict game. Adlam finished with a game-high 21 points.

Jeremiah Williams, PG, Sr., Spring

Williams scored 22 points as Spring defeated Cy-Springs 84-60 in a nondistrict game.

Kendrick Bailey, G, Sr., Dawson

Kendrick Bailey scored 26 points as Dawson defeated Cy-Springs 70-44 in a nondistrict game.

AJ Bates, G, Jr., Seven Lakes

Bates had 24 points as Seven Lakes defeated Stratford 76-45 last week in a nondistrict game.

Jaden Holt, PG, Soph., Jordan

Holt scored 20 points as Jordan defeated New Caney 68-46 in a nondistrict game. Holt also had five assists and three rebounds for the Warriors.