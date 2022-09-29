Washington Women’s Soccer to Participate in Kicking MS with Claudia Event

SEATTLE – On Tuesday, Oct. 4, the Washington Soccer team will participate in Kicking MS with Claudia, Hosted during Issaquah High School’s varsity girl’s soccer match against Redmond High School.

The fundraising event honors IHS alum and current Husky player Claudia Longo , who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis during her senior year of high school. All funds raised will benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

On the night of the game, the IHS team will be wearing orange socks to show their support of Claudia. During the evening, Issaquah High School volunteers will be selling Commemorative t-shirts and bracelets to raise funds, with members of the Husky program volunteering to collect donations.

Donations can be made to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society four ways: 1) at the ticket booth upon entry to the game 2) at the MS Booth during the game and at Halftime 3) virtually and anonymously through the National Multiple Sclerosis Society website.

During her HIS career, Longo was a High School All-American standout, helping lead the Eagles to a pair of state championships in 2015 and 2017. As a senior in 2017, Longo was named the KingCo Offensive Player of the Year, a first team all-state honoree and a National High School All-American Game participant.

Longo served as an Assistant Coach at IHS in 2018 while redshirting with the Huskies to deal with the uncertainty of her diagnosis.

About the National Multiple Sclerosis Society

Multiple sclerosis is an unpredictable disease of the central nervous system. Currently there is no cure. Symptoms vary from person to person and may include disabling fatigue, mobility challenges, cognitive changes, and vision issues. An estimated 1 million people live with MS in the United States. Early diagnosis and treatment are critical to minimize disability. Significant progress is being made to achieve a world free of MS.

For more information on the UW Women’s soccer team, follow @UW_WSoccer on Twitter and Instagram.