Washington Women’s Basketball Tickets on Sale Now!

SEATTLE — Single game tickets for Washington Women’s Basketball home games at Alaska Airlines Arena are on sale now. With an exciting roster loaded with both new and returning talent, the Huskies can’t wait to have Husky Nation back inside Alaska Airlines Arena for the 2022-23 season.

Check out the full schedule HERE.

Click HERE to purchase single game tickets.

Full & Partial Season Packages Still Available

Fans can save on the per-game price by Purchasing season tickets for less than $6 per game, and secure seats to all 18 home games, while ensuring the most access and benefits, including exclusive Season Ticket Holder events throughout the year, priority access to parking and postseason tickets, and a dedicated account representative to help with ticket-related needs. SHOP SEASON TICKETS

Fans can also opt for Flex Plans and pick any 3, 4 or 5 games of their choice, while receiving savings over single game tickets and early access to presales. CREATE A FLEX PLAN

View your options and find the best package for you at GoHuskies.com/WBBTickets, by calling 206-543-2200 ext. 2, or complete this online form [CLICK HERE] to request more information from a Husky athletics representative.

Group Tickets

Interested in group tickets? With a group of 15 or more people, fans receive discounts off single game ticket pricing, group seating and special group benefits and experiences. Learn more HERE or call the Husky Ticket Office at 206-543-2200 ext. 2 to get started.

Manage Your Mobile Tickets

This season, tickets will again be fully digital, accessed through your mobile device, to provide the safest and most convenient experience for Husky Nation.

New this year, fans will be able to view, manage and transfer their tickets all inside the Go Huskies mobile app. Mobile tickets will be accessible within the app in late-October. Download the Go Huskies mobile app to manage your tickets and keep up with the latest in Husky Athletics.

Apple App Store

Google Play Store

More information on game day promotions will be released later this year. Click HERE to request to be contacted as soon as additional details are finalized.

For more information on Washington Women’s Basketball, follow @UW_WBB on Twitter and Instagram.

For ticketing assistance, call the Husky Ticket Office at 206-543-2200 ext. 2 or email [email protected] to speak with a ticket representative.