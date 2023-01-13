Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks 1/13/23 NBA Picks, Predictions, Odds

The New York Knicks and Washington Wizards meet Friday in NBA action at the Capital One Arena. The New York Knicks have won 5 of their last 6 games. The Washington Wizards have split their last 6 games.

The New York Knicks are averaging 114 points on 45.5 percent shooting and allowing 111.3 points on 45.2 percent shooting. Julius Randle is averaging 24.4 points and 10.1 rebounds, while Jalen Brunson is averaging 21.6 points and 3.5 rebounds. RJ Barrett is the third double-digit scorer and Immanuel Quickley is grabbing 4.1 rebounds. The New York Knicks are shooting 33.9 percent from beyond the arc and 77.6 percent from the free throw line. The New York Knicks are allowing 34.2 percent shooting from deep and are grabbing 47.2 rebounds per game.

The Washington Wizards are averaging 112.1 points on 48.2 percent shooting and allowing 113.5 points on 46.4 percent shooting. Bradley Beal is averaging 22.9 points and 3.5 rebounds, while Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 22 points and 2.4 assists. Kyle Kuzma is the third double-digit scorer, and Rui Hachimura is grabbing 4.5 rebounds. The Washington Wizards are shooting 34.4 percent from beyond the arc and 77 percent from the free throw line. The Washington Wizards are allowing 36.4 percent shooting from deep and are grabbing 43.8 rebounds per game.

The Knicks are 24-7 ATS in their last 31 road games and 13-6 ATS in their last 19 games overall. The Wizards are 4-10-2 ATS in their last 16 games played on 1 days rest and 2-7-2 ATS in their last 11 Friday games. The over is 9-3 in Knicks last 12 overall. The over is 6-2 in Wizards last 8 home games. The Knicks are 4-1 ATS in the last 5 meetings in Washington.

The Washington Wizards still don’t play much defense, they’re still down their best player, and they actually lose at home by an average of 0.4 points. The New York Knicks are quietly winning games again, and they do win in the favorite role by an average of 8.8 points. The Knicks should win this game, and this line feels soft. I’ll lay the bucket.