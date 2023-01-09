Washington Wizards vs New Orleans Pelicans 1/9/23 NBA Picks, Predictions, Odds

The New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards meet Monday in NBA action at the Capital One Arena. The New Orleans Pelicans have lost 4 of their last 5 games. The Washington Wizards have won 6 of their last 9 games.

The New Orleans Pelicans are averaging 117.1 points on 47.8 percent shooting and allowing 113.1 points on 46.9 percent shooting. Zion Williamson is averaging 26 points and 7 rebounds, while Brandon Ingram is averaging 20.8 points and 5.1 rebounds. CJ McCollum is the third double-digit scorer and Jonas Valanciunas is grabbing 9.6 rebounds. The New Orleans Pelicans are shooting 36.4 percent from beyond the arc and 78.3 percent from the free throw line. The New Orleans Pelicans are allowing 34.1 percent shooting from deep and are grabbing 45.6 rebounds per game.

The Washington Wizards are averaging 112.1 points on 48.1 percent shooting and allowing 113.1 points on 46.2 percent shooting. Bradley Beal is averaging 22.9 points and 3.5 rebounds, while Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 21.9 points and 2.4 assists. Kyle Kuzma is the third double-digit scorer, and Rui Hachimura is grabbing 4.5 rebounds. The Washington Wizards are shooting 34.3 percent from beyond the arc and 77 percent from the free throw line. The Washington Wizards are allowing 36.4 percent shooting from deep and are grabbing 44 rebounds per game.

The Pelicans are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 road games and 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games overall. The Wizards are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games overall. The over is 9-4 in Pelicans last 13 overall. The over is 5-1 in Wizards last 6 home games. The Pelicans are 0-6 ATS in the last 6 meetings in Washington and 6-15 ATS in the last 21 meetings.

The New Orleans Pelicans aren’t the same team on the road as they are at home, and frankly, they’re not playing well at the moment without Zion and Ingram. The Washington Wizards continue to quietly win games here and there, and they’re shooting 51.3 percent from the field in their last 5 games. Because of the Pelicans injuries, I’m going to lay the bucket with the Wizards.