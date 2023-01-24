Washington Wizards Trade of Rui Hachimura Latest Example of Two-Decade-Long String of Bad Drafting

The Washington Wizards haven’t won a playoff series since the 2016-17 NBA Season when they defeated the Atlanta Hawks in six games.

There hasn’t been a Wizards head coach that finished with a winning record upon leaving the team since Bernie Bickerstaff was fired in 1999.

At the time, Wes Unseld Sr. was the general manager in Washington.

“I felt it wasn’t working as far as my viewing of the games,” Unseld said after the firing. “I was looking for some things to happen. I feel they didn’t happen, so I decided to do what I did.”

