Washington Wizards star looking to sign with a big-market team next season, Chicago Bulls have no interest in swapping for 9x All-Star, and more
The past 24 hours have seen a fair amount of Rumors emerge from around the NBA. With the trade window opening in less than a week, several teams are preparing to make adjustments to their roster.
In the past 24 hours, several teams have featured for this particular reason of making moves. We take a look at teams such as the Orlando Magic, the Chicago Bulls and the New York Knicks. With trade chatter around these teams gathering traction, it will be interesting to see the kind of changes they make after Dec. 15.
Meanwhile, other teams may face challenges while retaining players next season. With the Washington Wizards potentially facing such a situation with their forwards, we take a closer look at the situation.
Orlando Magic looking to move some valuable veterans
As a solid wing player on an expiring rookie-scale contract, Reddish is viewed as a low-risk, high-reward type player. Given his Offensive versatility paired with his defensive upside, he has a lot to offer to any NBA team.
Unfortunately, his efficiency on the Offensive front has raised some doubts among teams in the NBA.
Pincus also went on to mention the teams who were showing an interest in Kuzma. With Rumors already portraying the Atlanta Hawks, the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat as potential suitors, Pincus also mentioned teams such as the Sacramento Kings and the LA Lakers.
Kuzma has developed into a rather valuable piece for the Wizards over the course of last season. Having made enough of an impact, Washington may consider holding onto him and developing him as a franchise cornerstone.