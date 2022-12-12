Washington Wizards star looking to sign with a big-market team next season, Chicago Bulls have no interest in swapping for 9x All-Star, and more

The past 24 hours have seen a fair amount of Rumors emerge from around the NBA. With the trade window opening in less than a week, several teams are preparing to make adjustments to their roster.

In the past 24 hours, several teams have featured for this particular reason of making moves. We take a look at teams such as the Orlando Magic, the Chicago Bulls and the New York Knicks. With trade chatter around these teams gathering traction, it will be interesting to see the kind of changes they make after Dec. 15.

Meanwhile, other teams may face challenges while retaining players next season. With the Washington Wizards potentially facing such a situation with their forwards, we take a closer look at the situation.

Orlando Magic looking to move some valuable veterans

Mo Bamba celebrates a play against the Houston Rockets.Cam Reddish celebrates a play with Obi Toppin.

New York’s asking price for Cam Reddish appears to be a second-round pick or a player on a rookie contract with a different skill set, per @StevePopper https://t.co/VJ6qonpXD1

As a solid wing player on an expiring rookie-scale contract, Reddish is viewed as a low-risk, high-reward type player. Given his Offensive versatility paired with his defensive upside, he has a lot to offer to any NBA team.

Unfortunately, his efficiency on the Offensive front has raised some doubts among teams in the NBA.

Washington Wizards star looking to sign with a big-market team next season

Kyle Kuzma attempts to drive past a defender.

An NBA source believes Kyle Kuzma ‘wants out’ of DC, per @EricPincus “He’s looking for over $20 million a season and in a big market [or with a contender].” https://t.co/Uy6N8hnUjh

Pincus also went on to mention the teams who were showing an interest in Kuzma. With Rumors already portraying the Atlanta Hawks, the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat as potential suitors, Pincus also mentioned teams such as the Sacramento Kings and the LA Lakers.

Kuzma has developed into a rather valuable piece for the Wizards over the course of last season. Having made enough of an impact, Washington may consider holding onto him and developing him as a franchise cornerstone.

Chicago Bulls have no interest in swapping for 9x NBA All-Star

Russell Westbrook celebrates a play.

The Chicago Bulls have zero interest in Russell Westbrook in a potential trade involving DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic, per @JCowleyHoops https://t.co/e4OQvQqN68

With additional emphasis being placed upon the Bulls monitoring Lonzo Ball’s recovery, Chicago may not entertain further trade talks involving Westbrook with the Lakers.

New York Knicks uninterested in signing NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony competes for a rebound against Obi Toppin.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda


.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button