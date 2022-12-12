Washington Wizards star looking to sign with a big-market team next season, Chicago Bulls have no interest in swapping for 9x All-Star, and more

The past 24 hours have seen a fair amount of Rumors emerge from around the NBA. With the trade window opening in less than a week, several teams are preparing to make adjustments to their roster.

In the past 24 hours, several teams have featured for this particular reason of making moves. We take a look at teams such as the Orlando Magic, the Chicago Bulls and the New York Knicks. With trade chatter around these teams gathering traction, it will be interesting to see the kind of changes they make after Dec. 15.

Meanwhile, other teams may face challenges while retaining players next season. With the Washington Wizards potentially facing such a situation with their forwards, we take a closer look at the situation.

Orlando Magic looking to move some valuable veterans