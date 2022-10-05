Washington Wizards Forward To Miss Start Of 2022-23 NBA Season

Injuries at any point in the season are tough to see for any NBA team, but they are especially tough to deal with at the start of a season. This is exactly what the Washington Wizards are dealing with right now with exactly two weeks until the 2022-23 NBA season begins for them.

On Wednesday, the Wizards announced that forward Corey Kispert suffered a sprained left ankle after stepping on an opponent’s foot during the first quarter of Sunday’s preseason game in Japan and that he will miss approximately four-to-six weeks, meaning that he will miss the start of the season.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button