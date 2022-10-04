Washington vs. Arizona State picks, predictions: Week 6 college football odds, spread, lines

A pair of Pac-12 rivals headed in different directions meet up in the desert as Washington takes on Arizona State in college football’s Week 6 action on Saturday.

Washington is 4-1 through five games and coming off its first loss of the year, on the road to UCLA, while the Sun Devils have lost four straight and are playing behind an interim coach in a disastrous 2022 campaign.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let’s see how the College Football Power Index computer Prediction model projects the game.

Washington vs. Arizona State odds, spread, predictions

Week 6 college football picks: Washington vs. Arizona State

The index computer is siding with the visitors by a predictably large margin, as Washington has the 75.3 percent chance to defeat Arizona State on Saturday.

That leaves the Sun Devils the 24.7 percent shot at beating Washington.

The oddsmakers are also going with the Huskies, who come into the game as 13.5 point favoritesaccording to the line at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 55.5 points for the matchup.

Washington checks in at No. 23 on the index’s 131 college football rankings this week, a drop of 5 spots after its loss to UCLA.

But the computer still projects the Huskies will win 9.1 games this season and owns an estimated scoring margin of plus-10.6 points per game against the opponents on its schedule, fourth-best in the Pac-12.

Arizona State is third-worst in the conference, according to the computer, which projects it will win 3.8 games this season and is one of four teams estimated to lose each of its remaining games, by an average margin of 2.0 points per game.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer Prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

