Washington Volleyball Falls to TCU in 1st Round of NCAA Tournament

Washington qualified for its 21st straight NCAA tournament when it was awarded a #8 seed and a date with TCU in Wisconsin. Unfortunately the Huskies’ season didn’t make it any farther for the first time in two decades after UW couldn’t quite keep up with the Horned Frogs and fell 3 sets to 1. The loss ends Washington’s year after the Dawgs went 20-10 (12-8) in the regular season.

In the first set the Huskies could never quite get into a rhythm. TCU led by between 2-4 points for almost the entire set before pulling away at the end and eventually taking it 25-18.

Set number two went much better. It was for the most part back and Forth but this time Washington were the ones to pull away late. They led 24-20 but TCU continued to fight. The Horned Frogs scored 4 straight points to tie it up at 24. It looked like they may have taken the lead but the TCU player was ruled to be in the net and the Huskies finished it off 26-24 to tie it up 1 set apiece .

Things went against the Huskies right from the jump as TCU won an early challenge (UW lost both of their challenges even earlier) and went up 3-0. Midway through the set TCU went on a massive run and were able to stretch their lead out to 20-10 before UW finally earned a point. The Huskies didn’t give up and went on a run while TCU was at set point but they dug themselves too deep a hole and the Horned Frogs won set #3 25-20.

As had been the trend, things stayed Mostly close for the first several points as everything was tied up at 11. Unfortunately TCU took control from there and stretched out the lead to 21-16. Washington answered with a few points in a row but in the end could never get it closer than 3 points the rest of the way. A Husky serve went just long on set point and TCU took it 25-21

It was a disappointing season for Washington who entered the year with high hopes but battled extensive injuries. Star Madi Endsley suffered a season-ending ankle injury and several others were out of the lineup for stretches. After beginning the year as the #9 team in the country, the Huskies settled for a #8 seed in the NCAA tournament and couldn’t come out of it with a win.

With several key Seniors moving on (including Ella May Powell, Claire Hoffman, and Marin Grote) we’ll see how Washington rebounds next year under head Coach Keegan Cook.

Go Dawgs!