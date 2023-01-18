Washington transfer Victor Curne commits to Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin

OXFORD — Ole Miss football’s offensive line received a noteworthy addition when Washington transfer Victor Curne announced his commitment Tuesday to play for the Rebels.

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound Curne is a two-time All-Pac-12 Honorable mention, and played primarily as a right tackle for the Huskies.

“Committed to The Sip. Blessed,” Curne wrote on Twitter.

Curne played in just three games for the Huskies in 2022, though, having lost his starting job. He has one season of Eligibility remaining.

He received a 71.8 run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus in 2021, to go along with a 64.4 pass-blocking grade.

Curne was ranked by 247Sport as the No. 27 Offensive guard prospect in the Nation out of Second Baptist in Houston.

Curne is the second Offensive lineman to commit to play for the Rebels in the last three days. UAB’s Quincy McGee gave his pledge on Sunday. McGee was primarily a right guard for the Blazers.

Ole Miss’ transfer class since the season ended now contains nine players, including five on the Offensive side of the ball.

SAFETY COACH:Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin hires Maryland’s Wes Neighbors as safeties Coach

MBB:Ole Miss basketball snaps skid, Picks up first SEC win at South Carolina

MCGEE:Ole Miss football lands Quincy McGee, UAB OL transfer and Hattiesburg native

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at [email protected] or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.