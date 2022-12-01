Washington State’s Magda Jehlarova Named 2022 Pac-12 Women’s Volleyball Scholar-Athlete of the Year

PAC-12 SCHOLAR ATHLETES OF THE YEAR

SAN FRANCISCO – Washington State’s Magda Jehlarova has been named the Pac-12 Women’s Volleyball Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the 2022 season, announced by the Conference today. Presented to one athlete in each of the 24 Pac-12 Sponsored sports, the award was established to highlight Collegiate student Athletes who go above and beyond in both academics and their respective sports.

Jehlarova, a middle Blocker from Prerov, Czech Republic, has been a standout in both the Classroom and on the court for the Cougars. The senior management major has earned a 3.74 grade-point average and garnered two Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll Awards (Spring 2021, 2021). She was also named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District team in 2021.

On the court Jehlarova has been key to Washington State’s success during her career as the Cougars prepare to make their seventh straight NCAA Tournament appearance. She has twice earned American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-American honors, picking up a second team nod in 2019 and a third team nod last fall. This week, Jehlarova was named to the Pac-12 All-Conference team for the fourth time, becoming one of just 24 Pac-12 players all-time to accomplish the feat. The former AVCA National Freshman of the Year (2019) is third on the NCAA active career leader list with 592 blocks, which ranks third in program history. Her .372 career hitting percentage is the top mark all-time by a Cougar, while her career blocks/set (1.42) and career block assists (458) each rank second.

In 2022, the All-Pac-12 performer is eighth in the country in blocks per set (1.50) and seventh in total blocks (168) with both marks Conference-bests. Jehlarova also picked up her seventh and eighth career Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week Awards on Oct. 3 and Oct. 24 and has collected 10 career Weekly Awards overall.

In order to be eligible for the Pac-12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year award, student-athletes must be a senior (in athletics eligibility), on track to receive a degree, have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher, participate in at least 50 percent of the scheduled contests in the sport and have a minimum of one year in residence at the institution. Each Pac-12 institution may nominate one individual per sport, and the winners are selected by a committee of Pac-12 staff members at the conclusion of each sport’s regular season. The athletic achievements of the Nominees are a consideration in voting for the award.

A Scholar-Athlete of the Year is named in each of the Pac-12’s 24 Sponsored sports: baseball, men’s basketball, Women’s basketball, beach volleyball, men’s cross country, Women’s cross country, football, men’s golf, Women’s golf, Women’s gymnastics, Women’s lacrosse, men’s rowing, Women’s rowing, men’s soccer, Women’s soccer, softball, men’s swimming & diving, Women’s swimming & diving, men’s tennis, Women’s tennis, men’s track & field, Women’s track & field, Women’s volleyball, and wrestling. The award was first established during the 2008-09 academic year.

ALSO NOMINATED: Dilara Gedikoglu, ARIZ; Iman Isanovic, ASU; élan McCall, UCLA; Brooke Nuneviller, ORE; Ella May Powell, WASH; Emily Smith, UTAH; Emilia Weske, USC.